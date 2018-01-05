Anja Rubik Stars in Jimmy Choo’s New Campaign

Jimmy Choo spring 2018 campaign Courtesy Photo

Anja Rubik and Clément Chabernaud will appear in Jimmy Choo’s spring advertising campaign.

Photographed by British lensman Craig McDean, Rubik and Chabernaud are pictured in a glamorous New York apartment.

Rubik is wearing pointy-toe ankle-strap sandals in one shot and cork sandals with a bejeweled gold buckle in another one. Chabernaud is pictured wearing a shiny Sixties Mod loafer style.

Jimmy Choo spring 2018 campaign Courtesy Photo

The campaign, styled by Sarah Richardson, will debut on the brand’s website and social media on Friday. “Anja encapsulates the confident style and spirit of the Jimmy Choo woman in her urban habitat,” said Sandra Choi, Choo’s creative director. “She’s playfully provocative and comfortable in her own skin captured by Craig McDean and in natural moments of cat and mouse with Clément.”

Recently, the label took some heat on social media for its previous ad campaign starring Cara Delevingne, with critics called “tone-deaf” and “regressive.”

The ad, which came out in November, depicts the actress walking through the streets of New York in a red sequined minidress and glittery booties. In the clip, men cat-call Delevingne, complimenting her on her footwear choice.

Sharing the ad on Facebook, the luxury shoe brand wrote, “Starring in our Cruise 2018 campaign, Cara Delevingne takes us out on a night in New York City. From the pre-prep to the early hours, it’s a whirlwind of disco, sparkles and great shoes.”

Feminist writer Jessica Valenti retweeted the ad yesterday, commenting, “Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is?”