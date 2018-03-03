Why Clergerie’s New Creative Director Is So Determined to Make the Brand’s Founder Proud

View Slideshow An architectural wedge from the brand. Xavier Granet

David Tourniaire-Beauciel presented his first full collection for Clergerie on Friday at Paris Fashion Week — and the creative director was determined to make the company founder and namesake proud.

For fall ’18, Tourniaire-Beauciel — who was brought on board last year — offered up a modern take on some of the brand’s best-known styles from the past — including architectural wedges, stretch fabric styles and a curved metallic heel that he incorporated in several elegant boot styles.

“This is my first collection, but it’s not only mine,” Tourniaire-Beauciel said. The designer — who was born in Romans, France, where the brand’s factory is based — was a friend of the shoemaker’s son growing up. “I consciously work with Mr. [Robert] Clergerie in mind. For me, he is still the father, and someone I need to respect,” he said.

Tourniaire-Beauciel — who was inspired by rock icons like Debbie Harry this season — said Clergerie has always been at the forefront of making cool, comfortable shoes. And more than ever, that’s relevant. “Women like this kind of direction. They want to be sexy but they have to be comfortable. The era of having to suffer to be beautiful is over,” he said.

When he dug into the archives, the creative director said he found many styles fit for today. “We did a stretch shoe this season, and Mr. Clergerie did stretch before anyone else,” Tourniaire-Beauciel said. “Now it’s considered modern because everyone is doing it.”

Black and white loafers for fall. Xavier Granet

Clergerie CEO Perry Oosting said the collection effectively represented the brand’s “pure” aesthetic. “It’s never been about designing with embellishment,” he said.

The brand is forging ahead with big plans under Oosting and Tourniaire-Beauciel. Just this week, it opened its new flagship store in New York. Located at 901 Madison Ave., the standalone boutique comes nearly six months after the debut of Clergerie’s Paris store on rue Saint-Honore.

“This second opening is a very significant step for us; it gives the brand international visibility,” Oosting said.

