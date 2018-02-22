René Caovilla Has an Interesting New Take on the Pump for Fall

View Slideshow Rene Caovilla fall '18. Courtesy

“How do we give sexiness to our shoes without relying on the Swarovski crystals we are known for?”

That was the question René Caovilla’s COO and creative director Edoardo Caovilla asked himself as he began to envision the new Opanca pump for fall ’18, a style geared to a modern woman on the go.

The black and white look, which features a 4-inch heel and a suede upper paired with a rubber sole plays up the lines and waves of the design. “All of our customers are getting behind this,” he said at the brand’s Milan Fashion Week presentation on Thursday. “Sneakers might [not be as big of a trend now], but that idea of comfort and flexibility remains.”

Of course, the designer isn’t abandoning those embellished looks. In fact, the brand introduced several new striking styles, including the Crystal Net, a classic sandal that incorporates an elastic net adorned with Swarovski crystals.

If he had to pick a favorite this season, Caovilla said it would be the leather pointy-toe booties that are decked out with geometric jewels. “It’s very metropolitan,” the designer said.

Speaking of being metropolitan, the brand continues to scout locations for its first New York store. Not surprisingly, Madison Avenue is the target but the team is evaluating how far uptown to go. As vacancies continue to mount in the New York real estate market, there’s a good chance that Caovilla could land a great deal.