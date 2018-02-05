Everything You Need to Know About the Fall 2018 Shows at New York Fashion Week

Street style at Paris Fashion Week spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Fashion month is officially upon us, and with New York Fashion Week on the horizon (this season will run from Feb. 8 to 14, with Men’s Fashion Week kicking off on the 4th and closing on the 7th), we’re highlighting the major designers, brands and influencers who are set to take over this fall ’18 season — as well as those whose absences will be felt on the city’s runways.

Who’s New:

— Stuart Weitzman joins the fray with a NYFW presentation on Feb. 8 at The Pool

— Juicy Couture will feature its Black Label collection at its runway debut on Feb. 8

— Bottega Veneta is skipping Milan for its first New York show on Feb. 9

Who’s Back:

— Narciso Rodriguez is back on Feb. 7 after opting for private appointments last season

— Ralph Lauren, who took a break last season, will be presenting on Feb. 12

— BOSS Women returns with a show scheduled on Feb. 13

Who’s Not Showing:

— Proenza Schouler and Rodarte chose to present their collections at Couture Week in Paris

— Altuzarra, Thom Browne and Tome will say bonjour to Paris Fashion Week

— Marchesa canceled its runway show and will instead host a small presentation

Who’s Changing It Up:

— Raf Simons will close men’s week with his namesake brand, requiring his Calvin Klein show to move to the penultimate day of women’s week instead of the usual first day

— Victoria Beckham plans to take her collection to London for her brand’s 10th anniversary and will host “intimate presentations” at the James Burden Mansion on the Upper East Side this season

— Rebecca Taylor has teamed up with Tilt Brush by Google to create a virtual reality experience during a presentation at its Meatpacking District store

— Lela Rose, Yeezy and Rebecca Minkoff will do without the traditional runway and present their collections on Instagram, allowing for direct engagement with customers and brand followers

— Tom Ford will present his men’s collection during the men’s portion of NYFW (a first for the designer) with a runway show on Feb. 6 at the Park Avenue Armory

What to Expect:

— In a partnership with Shanghai-based fashion management company Suntchi, the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Alibaba Group’s Tmall site have launched an initiative at Men’s Fashion Week called China Day, which falls on Feb. 7 at the Skylight Modern. Four Chinese designers — Li-Ning, Chen Peng, Peacebird and CLOT — will showcase their collections through presentations or on the runway and take over a showroom to exhibit their pieces for buyers and members of the media.

— The #MeToo movement has already swept Hollywood and the workplace — and fashion is no exception. The CFDA has issued a list of safety recommendations for industry professionals ahead of NYFW, particularly after reports of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault have emerged against fashion photographers and designers. “We have zero tolerance for unsafe environments and strongly encourage everyone in the fashion industry to report abuse in the workplace,” the foundation wrote.

Want more?

Alexander Wang Plans to Drop Out of New York Fashion Week

Designer Georgina Chapman Cancels Her Marchesa New York Fashion Week Show