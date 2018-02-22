These Crazy Shoes From London Fashion Week Will Blow Your Mind

View Slideshow Preen fall '18. Rex Shutterstock

The shoes at London Fashion Week were wild, to say the least. Bright colors, bold embellishments and unexpected silhouettes were spotted on the runway for fall ’18.

Check out some the craziest shoes seen at LFW, from JW Anderson’s latest eye-catching collab with Converse and more.

JW Anderson’s Converse Collab

JW Anderson fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

In Anderson’s first coed show on Saturday, a collection of high-top Converse kicks featuring a shiny plasticized coating and mismatched, contrast-color laces done in toweling fabric made major waves. A day-glow orange version boasting bright blue soles was undoubtedly the standout style.

Sophia Webster’s Statement Sandals

Sophia Webster fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Sophia Webster’s latest creations definitely made us want to dance, including these vibrant out-there yellow fringed knee-high sandals. Inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s “Strictly Ballroom,” the South African-born British shoe and accessories designer made shoes that were undoubtedly meant to turn heads for fall 2018.

Burberry’s Bold Sneakers

Burberry fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Christopher Bailey chose to say farewell to Burberry with a collection full of gay pride symbolism, with rainbow designs everywhere: on bags, hats and, of course, sneakers. Chunky lace-up high-tops featuring a monogrammed toe strap came in rainbow print as well as a daring red-and-white polka dot version.

Mulberry’s Ruffled Gemstone Pumps

Mulberry fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile at Mulberry’s fall ’18 show, models strutted down the runway in ruffled ballet-inspired pumps with round fluted heels reminiscent of your grandmother’s best China. Among the most striking were styles festooned with multicolored gemstones like the above kelly green shoe.

Preen’s Ocean-Inspired Sandals Preen by Thornton Bregazzi for fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Preen’s husband and wife designer duo, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi, were inspired by Korea’s female Haenyeo divers and created a collection for fall ’18 featuring sandals embellished with feathers and fur reminiscent of seaweed. Meanwhile, hosiery appeared like actual fishing nets, some sprinkled with sequins and pearls.

