Why Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi Wants to ‘Challenge Fashion’ Right Now

View Slideshow Jimmy Choo fall '18. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

During this complicated era when fashion is “busy, crazy and eclectic,” longtime Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi is pushing a simpler design formula for the British label.

“There’s so much going on out there. I wanted to get back to the core Jimmy Choo glamour this season,” Choi said at the brand’s Milan Fashion Week presentation on Saturday. But that didn’t mean a bunch of in-your-face, blinged-out styles. “I can respect sparkly and glittery, but I found myself going toward elegance. If you have that, you can overcome most things. That’s how I challenge fashion right now.”

Silks and velvets were key materials woven throughout the collection, and the pearl was the hero embellishment this season. There was an array of play on pearls — whether it was a mini version on a strappy sandal or an all-over treatment on a standout mule.

Jimmy Choo fall ’18. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Function was also top of mind for Choi, who unveiled interchangeable two-in-one boots this season. An ankle bootie instantly became a tall version with interchangeable leather presented in pop blue, mirror gold and black. (Choi herself modeled the gold style, matching her statement earrings and the overall vibe of the presentation space.)

Jimmy Choo fall ’18. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The designer, who has been a force at Jimmy Choo for more than two decades, also talked about the role fashion can play in empowering women during this moment. “I’m sure everyone would take on these new styles in their own way,” she said. “Be yourself. That is the most powerful weapon you can have.”

For more key styles from Jimmy Choo’s fall 2018 collection, click through the gallery.