Jimmy Choo Gave Men’s Shoes the Royal Treatment for Fall 2018

Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi showed her 2018 men’s presentation today, on the first day of Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

In the opulent setting of the city’s chic Mandarin Oriental hotel, she revealed to FN the regal inspiration for the collection.

“We looked at royalty and how they dressed, 16th-century dukes in feathers and organzas and pleats and draped pearls. They could do that to assert their authority. But at the same time, we’re living now in 2018, so let’s just pull it back a bit,” she said. “Jimmy Choo is not afraid to load up, but it’s about knowing where to put things, what finish to use, what details to pick out.”

She borrowed elements from history, but rendered them more approachable and relatable for the contemporary market. A real highlight was the Baldwyn — a hiker-sneaker hybrid that featured a translucent rubber outsole set atop a more classically shaped rubber midsole and an upper fusing lizard-print calf leather and tortoiseshell patent.

Jimmy Choo Baldwyn lizard print hiker boot. Courtesy

For the even more-extrovert dressers, there were lace-ups, slippers and sneakers done in feathers, laurel embroidery, metal studs and — more opulent still — pearl studs in white or a more unusual and infinitely moodier black. Most wearable and covetable, though, were less-is-more models where the studs were confined to the piping or the tassels.

“For me, the over-arching theme at Jimmy Choo is always about glamour,” said Choi, adding that when it comes to men’s, she always has to carefully consider how to address this. “The key is to know where the limit is.”

