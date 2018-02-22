Fendi’s Fall 2018 Show Featured 48 Different Boots in Different Styles, Colors and Textures

Fall is always boot season, but Fendi’s fall 2018 show took it to the next level, with boots of all styles, colors and textures — 48 of them, to be exact — in a something-for-everyone collection.
The show, held at Fendi’s Via Solari headquarters in Milan on Thursday, opened with a long belted jacket in a coated gray check, paired with matching boots in a mid-shin-length style with a stacked wooden heel. From there, the runway rolled out boot after boot.
There were some with a Western style — similar to the Italian fashion house’s pre-fall 2018 collection, which included more literal iterations of a cowgirl boot. These were more subtle, with the uniform stacked wooden heel and pull tabs to give it a slight riding feel. Kaia Gerber wore a white pair with a coated pleat skirt, a gray fur coat and a white sweatshirt outfitted with “Fendi” in fur intarsia.
Then there were colorful boots, in pastel blues and pinks; others in mustard yellow. Bella Hadid wore a pair in Easter-egg pink, done in croc skin. There were more matching checked boots — knee high — that highlighted the checked and plaid trend that is still going strong from spring 2018 into pre-fall.
There was never any question whether boots are here to stay (unlike, say, spring’s mule trend), but Fendi’s showing proved just how powerful — and necessary — the footwear can be.