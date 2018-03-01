Chloé’s Fall 2018 Collection Has Strappy Boots and Logo Socks

View Slideshow Chloe fall '18. Rex Shutterstock

Chloé has always been the go-to label for cool girls in Paris — and those seeking to emulate them.

It’s been a slightly different kind of cool since Natacha Ramsay-Levi took over the creative director position from Claire Waight-Keller last year. There’s an edgier, more grown-up feel, which has a hint of the sportif that Ramsay-Levi injected into designs at her previous role at Louis Vuitton.

And of course, the new cool Chloé girl has a new sneaker, introduced in the pre-fall ‘18 collection — a sure contender against the Balenciaga and Vuitton dad sneakers.

But there were no sneakers in Ramsay-Levi’s fall ‘18 collection. Instead, the designer debuted a series of leather boots with lace ups and zippers, wrapped with the same nylon straps that define the aforementioned pre-fall sneaker.



The boots are a sophisticated — but still sporty — update to those that Ramsay-Levi showed in her debut spring ‘18 collection, which had even more zippers and laces.

The fall boots, done in rich cognac, black and tan hues, were more subtle and mixed well with a similar palette for the clothing, which included flowing midi dresses (some with ’70s lapels, sharp and wide), layered crop tops, suits with elastic ankle hems and breezy trench coats. The designer was reportedly inspired by actresses like Anjelica Huston, Sissy Spacek and Isabelle Huppert.



And there were other accessories contributing to the sportif look: socks. The boots were paired with “Chloé” logo socks done in a coordinating autumn palette of brown, tan, mustard and gray, which are likely to be a hit in the same way that Balenciaga’s socks have sold out.

The collection — boots included — reflects a subtle but distinct shift in the type of woman the brand is targeting, a more mature customer than the carefree, at times hippie-ish Chloé girl of the past.



