Moncler Fall 2018 Fuses Eight Creatives for One Cohesive Vision

Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli. Courtesy of Moncler

For fall 2018, the brainchild behind Moncler was not one but several designers. Presenting “Moncler Genius” — a hub of designers all putting their own unique spin into the collection — the Italian, luxury sportswear brand staged a presentation-meets-exhibit today at Milan Fashion Week.

Remo Ruffini, the firm’s current president, creative director and CEO, opted to bring together a collective of eight different creative concepts that, when housed under one roof, would still bring forth a cohesive Moncler vision. Each section in the Moncler Genius building is numbered accordingly to distinguish between the projects, while the brand’s signature down jacket serves as a key focus across the board. With the exception of functionality as a core tenet to each piece, designers were given free rein to interpret their contribution to fall as they saw fit.

Moncler 1952 Courtesy of Moncler

Pierpalo Piccioli (section 1), for example, took the classic duvet and exaggerated its length and form, taking function to an avant-garde level. In section 2, Moncler 1952, signature styles were refreshed with bold colors and enlarged logos. Moncler Grenoble in the third segment played up prints and patterns, adding a cheerfulness to the technical gear.

Moncler Grenoble Courtesy of Moncler

Next up was Simone Rocha’s capsule (#4), a nod to “pragmatic femininity,” according to the press release. She chose to infuse the softness of a floral print with the structured silhouette of a voluminous petticoat.

Moncler Simone Rocha Courtesy of Moncler

Craig Green (#5) took the puffer to another dimension, creating an all-black maxi hooded coat featuring tubing. Heavy-duty black shoes completed the new-age look.

Moncler Craig Green Courtesy of Moncler

Moncler Noir Kei Ninomiya also offers rugged black shoes, specifically lace-up boots, with its pieces. With section six standing for “wearable geometry,” Ninomiya utilized his skillful no-sew construction technique to the styles to create a geometric patterned finish.

Moncler Noir Kei Ninomiya Courtesy of Moncler

The Fragment by Hiroshi Fujiwara concept brought in royal blue as a primary color pop within the puffers. As for the footwear, it was all about colorblocked hiking boots.

Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara Courtesy of Moncler

Last but not least, Palm Angels opted for red as its main expression of color. With more pared-down versions of outerwear, logos and branding were key details for this concept.

Moncler Palm Angels Courtesy of Moncler

