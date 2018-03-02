Olgana Paris Has Developed a Print Featuring 23 Best-Selling Styles

View Slideshow Olgana Paris fall '18 Courtesy image

Olga Djangirov’s Olgana Paris label is every celebrity stylist’s secret weapon. In the three years since she launched her brand, she’s amassed a legion of diehard followers and a roster of best-selling styles.

So how to celebrate? Easy. You develop your own print featuring all 23 of them and emblazon it across an all-new capsule collection of white pumps and boots.

Olgana Paris fall ’18 Courtesy image

You’ve got the Amazone Mink beloved by the Kardashian clan, the Amazone Mon Bijoux, which graced the feet of Lupita Nyongo at the recent “Black Panther” premiere, Rihanna-favorite the Celeste and Cara Delevingne’s pump of choice, La Audacieuse. And who could forget the Attachante?

Yes, that was the famous Emmys 2017 shoe customized by Elisabeth Moss. Should you need a reminder, the “Handmaid’s Tale” actress inscribed the soles with a message for the U.S. patrimony. Her stylist, Karla Welch, Instagrammed the foot that read “off,” captioned: “you’ll have to guess what the other shoe says….”

The main-collection highlights were many. From the surrealist glove motif done in velvet on satin to a new kitten heel ankle boot made of glossy mink — an ultraluxurious take on the Ugg boot trend. “This is our new baby,” said the designer, laughing. Mink embellishment has long been a Djangirov signature, and another, more subtle fall incarnation was a pump with a mink detail to the rear – supremely flattering on the backs of the legs.

Olgana Paris fall ’18 Courtesy image

She is constantly innovating, aided by an in-house Paris atelier, which creates all the prototypes in her own size so she can try them out. “It means we don’t have to wait for a factory,” Djangirov said. The latest novelty? A jeweled ballerina/sneaker hybrid with a neoprene back to the heel: “It’s got the ease of a sneaker but it’s elegant at the same time,” she said.

See more shoe styles from the Olgana Paris fall ’18 collection.

Want more?

How Pierre Hardy Won the Wild West With His New Cowboy Boot