If the selection at this season’s Milan Fashion Week is any indication, this fall’s shoes will be just as sparkly as they were last fall.

Color, embellishment and a little western kick comprise Milan’s best shoes of the season, and convertible styles are also having a moment: Both Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo debuted convertible boots that go from ankle to knee (and even over-the-knee), while Gucci offered a new sneaker style with a detachable jewel harness.

Herewith, the top 10 shoes of Milan Fashion Week, fall 2018:

Giannico

Designer Nicolò Beretta’s Daphne heel (in all its iterations, from mules to pumps and slippers) continues to be a hit, and for fall 2018 it will come in a variety of velvet jewel tones, upping the chic factor even higher.

Giannico’s Daphne mule in yellow velvet. Courtesy of brand

Prada

Miuccia Prada knows what her customers (and fans) want and this season she brought back a true collectors item: the flame pump. First debuted in spring 2012, this season’s version has a wedge shape and a sportier mentality.

Prada’s new version of the flame heels, in a hot pink wedge.

Gianvito Rossi

The FN 2017 Designer of the Year had a new collection that is both a bit naughty and nice. There were delicate lace and corset-like details but also patent leather with contrast stitching and tough-girl buckles.

A patent leather bootie with contrast stitching at Gianvito Rossi’s fall 2018 presentation at Milan Fashion Week. Courtesy

Gucci

Everyone may have been looking at Gucci’s heads in hand, but the brand also debuted a new sneaker, similar to its pre-fall 2018 hiking boot. The shoe comes with a detachable bejeweled harness.

A new Gucci sneaker with a detachable bejeweled harness, from the fall 2018 collection.

Sergio Rossi

The brand followed up its SR 1 debut a year and a half ago with the SR Milano, a series of embellished, hardware accented shoes (and major over-the-knee boots) that all have a square accent on the heel.

A pink high-heeled bootie with paillettes from Sergio Rossi’s new SR Milano collection, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week.

Giuseppe Zanotti

There were new ideas here and there (including the convertible boots) but Zanotti’s new collection also included shoes that showcase what the designer does best: bejeweled, red-carpet-ready heels.

Velvet and crystal embellished high heels from Giuseppe Zanotti’s fall 2018 collection.

Versace

Donatella Versace was inspired by the idea of a fashion tribe for her tartan-clad models, but the result was also a “Clueless”-era nostalgia kick for millennials, complete with argyle socks and platform Mary Janes.

A buckled platform Mary Jane with argyle knee socks from Versace’s fall 2018 collection.

Jimmy Choo

Creative director Sandra Choi debuted an elegant but also sexy convertible boot with a simple stirrup function, and all three color ways (black, navy and gold) are sure to be a hit.

Jimmy Choo’s convertible leather boot from Fall 2018.

Fendi

The Italian luxury house started doing western boots in pre-fall but hit its stride with a more simplified version in off-white, with a stacked wooden heel.

Fendi’s western boot from fall 2018.

Rene Caovilla

The shoe brand has always excelled at jewelry shoes, but third-generation creative director Edoardo Caovilla upped the ante with a pair of heeled sandal with an attached crystal-meshed sock.

A mesh-like, crystal-embellished sandal from Rene Caovilla’s fall 2018 collection. Courtesy

