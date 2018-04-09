Fall’s Biggest Legwear Trend Goes Beyond a Pair of Tights

Tights made a big comeback on the fall ’18 runways, from Tom Ford’s walk-on-the-wild-side animal print tights to Alexander Wang’s work-ready sheer black hose with his namesake done in crystals.

But fall’s hosiery trends aren’t just about the legs. With a plethora of bodysuits, full-coverage catsuits, sheer socks, gloves and even footwear done in pliable hosierylike materials, the season has plenty of examples of head-to-toe coverage in comfortable stretchy materials that are ideal for layering while still acknowledging a body’s shape in conscious, often dancer-esque ways.

A Commando nylon, spandex and cotton bodysuit with Gianvito Rossi's hosiery-like black lace peep-toe Isabella boots. CREDIT: Chris Miggels

For spring ’18, Gianvito Rossi debuted a collection filled with lacy boots and sandals meant to mimic thigh-high hosiery and socks — an even more provocative take on the the over-the-knee boot. The designer continued to riff on the legwear idea in his fall ’18 collection with sock booties, sandals and boots done in supple leather with corsetlike lace-up detailing.

Off-White 's Cannette cross-body suit, maxi ruffle dress and detachable shoulder bib, paired with Natori's nylon and spandex animal-print sheer socks. CREDIT: Chris Miggels

Meanwhile, Virgil Abloh’s fall ’18 runway included plenty of bodysuits, both sporty and delicate, like a neoprene style with a detachable velcro belt and shoulder harness paired with a long sheer ruffled gown, a garment that gives full “coverage” while also being entirely see-through — just like a pair of sheer pantyhose.

Versace matching multicolor leggings, sandals and foulard, with a Wolford bodysuit, Carolina Amato gloves and Hervé van der Straeten earrings. CREDIT: Christopher Miggels

Full-coverage leggings have remained a big idea at Versace, where multicolored pairs with toe coverage were matched to shoes, dresses, bags, jackets and even gloves and scarves, all done in ornate patterns that are signature to the brand and provide a completely covered look that caters to both Western and Eastern wardrobe sensibilities. It’s also an idea that rising designer Marine Serre has experimented with in her nude catsuit dotted with her crescent moon — a logo that nods to Islam’s use of the symbol and one that was featured prominently in “Radical Call for Love,” her first collection, which also included logo booties, tights and gloves.

Statement-making Eleonor patterned tights, worn over Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies patent leather pumps and paired with Capezio's turtleneck crop top and Commando's classic control briefs. CREDIT: Chris Miggels

Plain-old tights also got a statement-making update from legwear brands like Wolford, Fogal, Natori and DKNY. The comeback of the fishnet, combined with patterned animal-print and intricate lace styles — plus, more brightly colored opaque tight-boot hybrids from Balenciaga — means there are plenty of ways to get creative with legwear come fall.