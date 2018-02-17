6 Reasons Why Hosiery is Shaping Up to Be One of Fall 2018’s Biggest Trends

Fishnet tights and leopard print sling back kitten heels were a big part of Tom Ford's bold Fall 2018 collection.

For anyone feeling a little chilly about the bare-legged look that has dominated fashion for at least a decade or so, prepare to stock up: Hosiery is making a big comeback for fall and there were plenty of examples at New York Fashion Week.

Basic black tights are fail-proof, but the season’s best offerings involve a bit more risk taking, with colors, embellishments and the perennial fishnet. These six NYFW designers provided proof:

Tom Ford

The designer kicked off fashion week — almost literally — with plenty of wild animal print sling-back kitten heels (embellished with crystals on the toes and heels). Ford paired the statement shoes with vampy fishnets in classic black, colorful leopard print tights (which were matched to the shoes) and metallic leggings in gold, silver and black.

Joan Smalls in a red leopard print dress and jacket with matching tights and shoes, in the Tom Ford Fall 2018 runway show.

Zebra print sling back kitten heels paired with black fishnet tights – and metallic leggings – at Tom Ford’s Fall 2018 show.

Alexander Wang

Instead of holding the usual party extravaganza that he is known for, Wang held his Fall 2018 show at Condé Nast’s former Times Square offices in Manhattan, and the collection was equally as office inspired, including the hosiery, which was mostly a working-girl-appropriate sheer-black but also included lace tights, crystal embellishments and a few sheer black versions with “Alexander Wang” running down the side.

Lace tights with eighties-inspired evening wear at Alexander Wang Fall 2018.

Sheer black tights and office-inspired working girls separates, plus metal stiletto pumps at Alexander Wang Fall 2018.

Anna Sui

The veteran New York designer paired her usual moody boho frocks and coats with vintage-looking yellow tights and matching lace-up boots on Kaia Gerber and red fishnets on Gigi Hadid (sister Bella also walked the show in sequin trousers).

Gigi Hadid wears red fishnet tights at Anna Sui Fall 2018.

Kaia Gerber in mustard hued tights and lace-up boots at Anna Sui Fall 2018

Marc Jacobs

Hosiery wasn’t anywhere near the focus of Jacob’s dramatic, jewel-toned show, but the consistency of a black tight or ribbed sock added cohesion to the voluminous looks.

An embellished flat and ribbed tight at Marc Jacobs Fall 2018.

A voluminous look with black hosiery at Marc Jacobs Fall 2018.

Bottega Veneta

The Italian fashion house and its longtime creative director Tomas Maier opted for the Big Apple instead of Milan, and though there weren’t a lot of hosiery examples (loose loungewear dominated instead), a yellow suit contrasting with black tights and red pumps was a singular statement.

Black hosiery and red pumps at Bottega Veneta Fall 2018 at NYFW.

Libertine

Self-described “maximalist” designer Johnson Hartig embellished every element of his Fall 2018 collection, including the black tights, which were bedazzled with “LA” on the shins.

Black sheer tights with crystal embellishments at Libertine Fall 2018.

A fringed and embellished coat dress, sparkly tights and fur-trimmed shoes at Libertine Fall 2018.

Area

The 3-year-old New York brand was also heavy on embellishments, which they brought to the oversized fishnet stockings, punctuating them with large rhinestones.