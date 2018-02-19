Christopher Kane’s Fall 2018 Show Was All About Sex — & Orthopedic Shoes on Springs

View Slideshow Christopher Kane fall 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Christopher Kane’s fall 2018 collection was inspired by “The Joy of Sex.” More accurately, it was based on illustrations from the seminal tome by Christopher Foss and Charles Raymond as opposed to the physical act of copulation. But sex, nonetheless.

And what better way to team his architectural leather and embossed lace ready-to-wear concoctions than with a kinky boot? Kane’s Perspex knee-length styles came printed with a delicate lace motif — a more refined take on the “naked shoe” trend.

Christopher Kane fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

The same silhouette was carried out in sleek all-black leather or trimmed in crystals. If the success of Kane’s spring ’18 chandelier ankle boots is anything to go by, we predict that this fall update will be one of the most coveted styles next season.

On the subject of sex, the designer said he’s always been fascinated it. “Every season, there is an element of sexual human behavior to my collections,” he said. “It’s reality.” Remember the spring ’18 collection? He found his muse in Cynthia Payne, the famous South London madam. He’s also a fan of figure drawing and closed the show with quirky nude sheath dresses featuring erotic line drawings by Foss.

Christopher Kane fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

The collection’s other shoe of note is from a collaboration with orthopedic shoe label . “They’re quite weird,” Kane told FN after the show, “but I like an ugly shoe, as you know.” He was referring, of course, to his three-season partnership with Crocs.

Christopher Kane fall 2018. Rex Shutterstock

So are these Z-CoiLs really comfy? “They’re very good for your back, for your posture,” he deadpanned.

