The Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week

Even for fashion insiders, Paris Fashion Week is a fashion mecca, and that goes for the shoes, too. After taking in countless runway shows and presentations, FN’s editors have narrowed down the best shoes of the week:
1. Chanel
Chanel’s fall show was a walk in the park, with boots to match the leaves that covered the ground. Brogues and boots done in a swirling gold metallic patent were noteworthy, but the pièce de résistance was a pair of over-the-knee boots in the print.
2. Miu Miu
These gloriously ’80s satin shoe boots with their dramatic ruffles and giant solitaire gemstones were a last-minute contender. This is the final collection of departing shoe design director Gherardo Felloni, who has been appointed creative director at Roger Vivier.
3. Saint Laurent
Anthony Vaccarello wants to toughen up our shoe silhouette for fall, and while this glam rock platform might not work for Kira Kira, we can guarantee it will cut a fine figure IRL, making the wearer a cooler, taller, sexier version of themselves.
4. Alexander McQueen
Sarah Burton made a case for beautiful bugs with black ankle boots that were embroidered with sequined scarabs, which matched the insects that dotted sheer black gowns and skirts.
5. Christian Dior
Maria Grazie Chiuri recalled protests and the youth quake of the late ’60s for Dior’s fall collection, which included marching-ready black boots with sturdy heels, plus this patchwork version with embroidery.
6. Givenchy
An elegant reimagining of the East German police boot, diagonal zips secured folds of the supplest leather that seemed to shiver as they walked the runway. If white’s not your thing, they also came in black and caramel. Just saying.
7. Off-White
Virgil Abloh’s Nike collaboration is the most sought-after sneaker, and its popularity caused a frenzy outside the designer’s show. The shoe also made an appearance on the runway, but it was Abloh’s exaggerated over-the-knee boots in supple leather that grabbed our attention.
8. Balmain
Per usual, there was plenty going on at Balmain, but the shoes alone were a treasure trove, with neon PVC boots, ruffled leather sandals and these chain-link black studded booties.
9. Comme des Garçons
There have been plenty of collaborations between Comme des Garçons and Nike, but this season’s is the coolest yet. The Cortez upper, in black or white, has a striped or checkerboard flatform sole; it’s a high-impact sneaker, especially paired with Rei Kawakubo’s fantastical, mille-feuille frocks.
10. Dries van Noten
Print master Dries van Noten’s custom motifs are unmistakable, and this season didn’t disappoint. The intricate patterns matched his ready-to-wear, but the with boots were statement pieces with or without their coordinating coats, pants and skirts.