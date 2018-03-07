The Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week

Gold over-the-knee boots at Chanel's fall '18 show.

Even for fashion insiders, Paris Fashion Week is a fashion mecca, and that goes for the shoes, too. After taking in countless runway shows and presentations, FN’s editors have narrowed down the best shoes of the week:

1. Chanel

Chanel’s fall show was a walk in the park, with boots to match the leaves that covered the ground. Brogues and boots done in a swirling gold metallic patent were noteworthy, but the pièce de résistance was a pair of over-the-knee boots in the print.

Chanel’s mottled gold boots, which were shown in both under- and over-the-knee styles.

2. Miu Miu

These gloriously ’80s satin shoe boots with their dramatic ruffles and giant solitaire gemstones were a last-minute contender. This is the final collection of departing shoe design director Gherardo Felloni, who has been appointed creative director at Roger Vivier.

Draped satin booties with alternately colored ankle straps at Miu Miu’s fall ’18 show.

3. Saint Laurent

Anthony Vaccarello wants to toughen up our shoe silhouette for fall, and while this glam rock platform might not work for Kira Kira, we can guarantee it will cut a fine figure IRL, making the wearer a cooler, taller, sexier version of themselves.

Saint Laurent platform boots on the fall ’18 runway.

4. Alexander McQueen

Sarah Burton made a case for beautiful bugs with black ankle boots that were embroidered with sequined scarabs, which matched the insects that dotted sheer black gowns and skirts.

Sequin scarabs on black ankle boots to match the intricate sheer dresses and skirts at Alexander McQueen’s fall ’18 show.

5. Christian Dior

Maria Grazie Chiuri recalled protests and the youth quake of the late ’60s for Dior’s fall collection, which included marching-ready black boots with sturdy heels, plus this patchwork version with embroidery.

Embellished patchwork vintage-inspired boots from Christian Dior’s fall ’18 collectoin.

6. Givenchy

An elegant reimagining of the East German police boot, diagonal zips secured folds of the supplest leather that seemed to shiver as they walked the runway. If white’s not your thing, they also came in black and caramel. Just saying.

Police-style white zip-up ankle boots at Givenchy’s fall ’18 show.

7. Off-White

Virgil Abloh’s Nike collaboration is the most sought-after sneaker, and its popularity caused a frenzy outside the designer’s show. The shoe also made an appearance on the runway, but it was Abloh’s exaggerated over-the-knee boots in supple leather that grabbed our attention.

Kaia Gerber in Off-White’s exaggerated over-the-knee boots done in blue croc with laces and fur lining at the bottom.

8. Balmain

Per usual, there was plenty going on at Balmain, but the shoes alone were a treasure trove, with neon PVC boots, ruffled leather sandals and these chain-link black studded booties.

Chain link heels were one of the many details of Balmain’s fall ’18 shoes.

9. Comme des Garçons

There have been plenty of collaborations between Comme des Garçons and Nike, but this season’s is the coolest yet. The Cortez upper, in black or white, has a striped or checkerboard flatform sole; it’s a high-impact sneaker, especially paired with Rei Kawakubo’s fantastical, mille-feuille frocks.

Nike Cortez sneakers with a checkerboard flatform sole at Comme des Garçons’ fall ’18 show. Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock

10. Dries van Noten

Print master Dries van Noten’s custom motifs are unmistakable, and this season didn’t disappoint. The intricate patterns matched his ready-to-wear, but the with boots were statement pieces with or without their coordinating coats, pants and skirts.