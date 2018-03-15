Is Versace Going Fur-Free? — Donatella Says ‘I Don’t Want to Kill Animals to Make Fashion’

Versace fall '18 at Milan Fashion Week, Men's. Rex Shutterstock

Among the spate of controversial issues that plague the fashion industry, fur has certainly found its home at the top.

As animal rights groups put more pressure on designers and preferences continue to change in new consumer demographic, it’s no surprise that a growing number of designers are turning their backs on the product — with Versace becoming the latest luxury brand to denounce the use of real fur.

A staple at the Italian fashion house, fur has long been associated with Versace’s glamorous aesthetic. However, in a recent interview with The Economist‘s cultural magazine, 1843, chief designer Donatella Versace rejected its use as a style statement, potentially hinting that fur will no longer be used in future Versace collections. “Fur? I am out of that,” she said. “I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion. It doesn’t feel right.”

Just hours before Versace’s admission, fellow Italian brand Furla revealed that it was going fur-free starting with its cruise 2019 collection, which hits stores in November. (The company added that it will be substituting the animal product with ecological fur.) Gucci also announced last fall that it was committed to sustainability, unveiling a plan to ban mink, coyote, fox, rabbit and all other species’ pelages from its 2018 collections as well as auction off the remaining animal fur pieces. Other brands that have already cut fur from their collections include Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Donna Karan and Stella McCartney.

On its website, Versace appears to still offer a $1,450 square cushion made of silk and rabbit fur. The company has yet to make an official statement about the use of fur in future collections.

Want more?

