Versace & 2 Chainz Reveal Crazy Collab Sneakers at Milan Fashion Week

Runway sneakers from Versace and 2 Chainz. Rex Shutterstock

The always-fashionable 2 Chainz hit the front row at Versace’s fall ’18 men’s runway show this evening, on day one of Milan Fashion Week. But the rapper was more than a guest.

Earlier in the day, he teased a possible collaboration project on Instagram, sharing a video that showed off a pair of co-branded Versace sneakers featuring his Chain Reaction logo.

The tan retro runners featured a mesh upper with red color pops on the laces and lining, and not surprisingly sneaker lovers instantly went wild for the look.

#onlybuiltforcubanlinx A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jan 13, 2018 at 8:23am PST

But 2 Chainz and designer Donatella Versace had much more up their sleeves. At the Versace fall show, they unveiled more collaborative sneakers, and these babies were real show-stoppers.

The chunky styles featured mismatched color schemes blended with bold prints and textures drawn from the ready-to-wear. It’s a look that shouldn’t work, but does. And it’s a sure sign that the chunky trend that prevailed on last season’s catwalks is going to continue its strong run.

According to FN’s sister, WWD, the Versace x Chain Reaction sneakers are expected to drop online in two months.

Versace x Chain Reaction collab sneakers at Milan Men’s Fashion Week Rex Shutterstock

Versace x Chain Reaction collab sneaker at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

For his front-row look, though, 2 Chainz opted for a pair of allover red Versace sneakers, to complement his head-to-toe look from the brand, including an oversized fur coat, plaid trousers and a printed scarf for a bandana.

2 Chainz front row at the Versace fall 2018 show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock