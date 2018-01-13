Versace & 2 Chainz Reveal Crazy Collab Sneakers at Milan Fashion Week

The always-fashionable 2 Chainz hit the front row at Versace’s fall ’18 men’s runway show this evening, on day one of Milan Fashion Week. But the rapper was more than a guest.
Earlier in the day, he teased a possible collaboration project on Instagram, sharing a video that showed off a pair of co-branded Versace sneakers featuring his Chain Reaction logo.
The tan retro runners featured a mesh upper with red color pops on the laces and lining, and not surprisingly sneaker lovers instantly went wild for the look.
But 2 Chainz and designer Donatella Versace had much more up their sleeves. At the Versace fall show, they unveiled more collaborative sneakers, and these babies were real show-stoppers.
The chunky styles featured mismatched color schemes blended with bold prints and textures drawn from the ready-to-wear. It’s a look that shouldn’t work, but does. And it’s a sure sign that the chunky trend that prevailed on last season’s catwalks is going to continue its strong run.
According to FN’s sister, WWD, the Versace x Chain Reaction sneakers are expected to drop online in two months.
For his front-row look, though, 2 Chainz opted for a pair of allover red Versace sneakers, to complement his head-to-toe look from the brand, including an oversized fur coat, plaid trousers and a printed scarf for a bandana.