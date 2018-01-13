Stuart Weitzman Cuts Ties With Photographer Mario Testino

Gigi Hadid (R) and Kate Moss star in Stuart Weitzman campaign. Mario Testino

Following a series of sexual allegations against Mario Testino, the Stuart Weitzman brand has said it will cease working with the photographer, who has shot many of its advertising images over the years, including the spring ’18 campaign.

In an email sent to FN today, Wendy Kahn, CEO and brand president of Stuart Weitzman said, “We are deeply saddened by the allegations in today’s article. We take these accusations very seriously and providing a safe and secure working environment where everyone feels respected is our foremost priority. As a result, we will not be working with Mario Testino for the foreseeable future.”

The fashion photographer is the latest to come under scrutiny for sexual misconduct. A New York Times article released today reports that 13 male assistants and models who worked with Testino are claiming that he “subjected them to sexual advances that in some cases included groping and masturbation.”

The article further states similar claims against photographer Bruce Weber, who is being accused by more than 15 male models of sexual improprieties.

The fashion world has been quick to respond to the shocking allegations. In addition to the Weitzman brand, the Condé Nast organization has severed ties with both Testino and Weber, according to reports from FN’s sister publication WWD.

In a joint statement, Condé CEO Bob Sauerberg and Ann Wintour, artistic director and the editor-in-chief of Vogue, stated, “We are deeply disturbed by these accusations and take this very seriously, as previously noted in our statement regarding sexual harassment. In light of these allegations, we will not be commissioning any new work with Bruce Weber or Mario Testino for the foreseeable future.”