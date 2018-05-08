Stella McCartney Is Officially Joining Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Stella McCartney is headed to Milan.

The designer will present her women’s resort ’19 and men’s spring ’19 collections in a presentation to be held on the last day of Milan Fashion Week, running June 15-18.

The label’s presentation will be held 8-11 p.m., while details on the location have yet to be disclosed.

McCartney won’t be the only designer presenting womenswear during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Alberta Ferretti will also join the men’s calendar, debuting her new resort ’19 and Limited Edition collections on June 15.

The show will take place at the Sala delle Cariatidi venue – located on the main floor of the central Palazzo Reale building – starting at 6:30 p.m. Divided in two parts, the event will first showcase the resort ’19 range, followed by evening and cocktail gowns from the fashion house’s demicouture line.

