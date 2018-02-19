Sophia Webster Designs Shoes You’ll Want to Dance In for Fall 2018

View Slideshow Sophia Webster's fall 2018 presentation. Rex Shutterstock

Sophia Webster always puts on a fun-filled show, and this season was no exception. Her presentation, which was held in London’s swish Hotel Café Royal venue on Monday, featured tango dancers showing off their moves on the balcony overlooking Regent Street.

Inside, paillette-covered models were on display, and one girl, who was wearing crystal-encrusted gladiator sandals, was even perched (slightly precariously) on a giant rotating disco ball.

“I was really inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Strictly Ballroom,’” explained Webster. “It’s one of my favorite films of all time.” The designer said she used to enter disco competitions with her sister when she was younger: “We’d wear the sequined costumes and everything. You needed to choose your colors to stand out on the dance floor, so I definitely designed the shoes with that in mind.”

The collection may have been titled, “I Don’t Need a Mango to Tango,” but the key seasonal shade, she said, was fluro melon, as seen in a vibrant pair of fringed sandals .

The hero style, though, was undoubtedly Webster’s new Iris bootie, a marabou-lined caged boot that came in both silver glitter and baby-pink vinyl.

There was also a stretch boot with a removable crystal harness, a blinged-out version of the kind you might see on a Western boot. “You can wear it as a plain boot for the day and then add a bit of sparkle for evening,” she said.

Webster also revealed that there is a new store set to open in April on Sloane Avenue in London’s Chelsea district. You heard it here first.

