Sergio Rossi’s MFW Presentation Was Held Inside This Hidden Theater Gem

Ever since Sergio Rossi relaunched under new ownership two years ago, the label has chosen truly unique — and meaningful — spaces for its Milan Fashion Week presentations.

Tonight, the Italian brand showed its new SR Milano collection in the historic Teatro Gerolamo, a tucked-away spot near the Duomo that was originally built in 1868 for the sole purpose of staging puppet shows. It was closed for almost 34 years before being restored, and just reopened last summer. (The complex project took 10 years to complete.)

Inside the packed venue, Sergio Rossi displayed the new designs — which pay tribute to Milanese women and the city itself — inside revolving geode displays that made for great Instagram moments. The colorful minerals provided a fitting backdrop for the shoes — which all featured a squared heel and metal plate first used in the brand’s SR1 collection. (That line was first introduced in 2016.)

Standouts from the new collection included booties decorated in oversized paillettes and grommeted leather pumps.

“There is one element on the heel that unites them all,” CEO Riccardo Sciutto told FN earlier this week. “The heel is black, with the metal plate that is found on the front of the SR1 shoe. The square motif is on the back. It’s more feminine on the front with a pointier toe. It’s the same DNA as the SR1. They are still inspired by the archive but we are using it in a different way.”

Sciutto said has personally uncovered hundreds of styles from Sergio Rossi’s rich history, something he takes great pride in.

But he’s also firmly focused on the future, with 10 new global store openings planned for 2018. The CEO said he’s still scouting locations in New York, but expects a location to open by the end of the year. The brand also expects to double production based on high demand.

