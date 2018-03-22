Roberto Cavalli to Guest Star at Florence’s Pitti Uomo

Roberto Cavalli will show its next men’s wear collection at Pitti Uomo, running June 12-15 in Florence, as a special guest of the event. The date was not confirmed at press time.

This is a return to the roots for the Florentine brand and the relaunch of the brand’s men’s wear collection, which will be separately presented from women’s wear for the first time since Paul Surridge was appointed creative director in May. In February, the brand staged a coed show in Milan.

“Roberto Cavalli was born in Florence and it’s only natural that its relaunch [starts] from here,” said the group’s chief executive officer Gian Giacomo Ferraris. “The development of men’s wear is a big business opportunity for the company and Paul [Surridge’s] talent, vision and experience presented at Pitti are the ideal starting point.”

Roberto Cavalli spring '18 CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Pitti Immagine’s ceo Raffaello Napoleone highlighted the importance of the bond between the fashion house and the trade show. “This is the return of one of the Italian style’s champions, one of the labels that made Florence a fashion capital in the world and, at the same time, it’s the opportunity to outline a new path for the brand,” he said.

In previous seasons Pitti Uomo has staged shows by Virgil Abloh’s Off-White label, Undercover with Takahiromiyashita The Soloist, J.W. Anderson and Brooks Brothers for a special production to celebrate the American label’s 200th anniversary.

Also to star at Pitti Uomo, Craig Green was named Menswear Guest Designer for the upcoming edition earlier this month.