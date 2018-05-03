Rihanna Covers ‘Vogue’ — She Talks Body-Shaming, New Love and Turning 30

Rihanna is Vogue‘s June cover star, and inside the magazine the singer-turned-designer didn’t hold back.

The Puma women’s creative director discussed everything from being the target of body-shaming to her new relationship and how it feels to be 30 years old.

The star — who rocks Christian Louboutin sandals with swimsuits for the spread shot by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott — confirmed she’s in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

Despite being reluctant to talk about him by name, Rihanna revealed, “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time — but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.”

Moreover, the Fenty designer, who celebrated her 30th birthday in New York in February, opened up about sharing some of the same anxieties of other women her age.

“OK, so now that I’m 30, are there things I’m supposed to do? Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?!” she told the mag.

Related News 40 Under 40: Young Design Stars Who Are Making Bold Moves Alexandre Birman Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With an Exclusive Collection at Bergdorf Goodman

Also addressing comments made about her weight last summer, Rihanna shared “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl,” but she still feels beautiful in her skin.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she said.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner announced her partnership with Puma in 2014 and two years later, she became the first female recipient of FN’s Shoe of the Year award in 2016 for her insanely-popular Fenty Puma Creeper.

Want more?

Rihanna’s Wildest Met Gala Red-Carpet Looks

Rihanna Rocks Out to Beyoncé at Coachella Wearing Y/Project’s Wild Ugg Collaboration