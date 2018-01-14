Prada Goes ’90s Retro With Fall 2018 Collection in Milan

View Slideshow Peep-toe booties for Prada fall '18. Rex Shutterstock

Miuccia Prada took a trip down memory lane with her fall ’18 show on Sunday night at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

After all, when the decade that defined you returns to vogue, it would be churlish not to enter the fray and reclaim your heritage.

The night was actually a celebration of Prada’s iconic black nylon fabric, employed during the 1990s for everything from messenger bags to parkas.

In the fall ’18 collection there was plenty of the fabric, employed on shorts, shirts and those aforementioned bags and parkas, and Prada also tapped creatives Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, Konstantin Grcic, Herzog and de Meuron and Rem Koolhaas to create special-edition items.

Prada fall 2018 collection Rex Shutterstock

The footwear also channeled a Nineties sportswear vibe, with on-trend chunky sneaker boots featuring red rip-cord tags — another takeout from the label’s archive.

And while you could see where they were going with high-heeled women’s sock boots — neoprene gelled perfectly with the nylon theme after all — these weren’t going to win any prizes for originality.

The designer presented the collection in a specially constructed Prada warehouse, which was stacked with wooden crates swathed in pop-colored plastic tarpaulins or covered with renderings of her label’s greatest hits, including those famous hot-rod heels of fall ’12 and the platform espadrille brogues of 2011.

Keeping in mind those cartoon caper kicks of last season, one might have expected another set of bold, brash looks, but the fall ’18 shoes on offer for men felt positively minimal.

However, there’s nothing like a little palette cleanser while you take stock and reconsider the way ahead.

