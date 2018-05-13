Sweet Mother’s Day Tributes From Ivanka Trump + More Designers and Celebrities

Mother’s Day is here, and Ivanka Trump was among the famous faces to take to social media to commemorate the holiday.

The first daughter, who has an eponymous fashion line, shared a photo of her mother, Ivanka, skiing in a glamorous silver ensemble to Instagram, captioning the image, “Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mother and the best skier I know! Love you 💕.”

Her father, President Donald Trump, took to Twitter to wish a happy Mother’s Day to all moms, sharing a video wherein he calls the day, “One of the most important holidays.”

Meanwhile, Tabitha Simmons, who recently spoke with FN about juggling motherhood and her fashion business, shared a sweet snap of her family on Instagram, writing, “To all the mothers out there who have the best job in the world!❤❤❤❤ Happy Mother’s Day !!!!!!! My children make me so proud I love you all so very much !!!!!!”

Tory Burch also posted on Instagram in commemoration of the holiday, sharing a video of a special Mother’s Day cake with pink frosting and caramel filling.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford shared a snap of herself with the women who raised her, captioning the image, “So lucky to have had these ladies in my life teaching me about motherhood! Grandma Ramona, Nanny and my mom Jenny. Happy mother’s day to all moms! 💗.”

Crawford herself is mother to Presley, 18, and Kaia, 16, who have both followed in her footsteps in the modeling industry.

And Alessandra Ambrosio, another supermodel, took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of herself on the beach with her young children, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mommies out there 💫💕💫 lots of love !!!”

