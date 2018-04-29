Check Out the New FN!

Celebrities Who Have Worn Sneakers at the Met Gala Through the Years

By Allie Fasanella
Virgil Abloh at last year's Met Gala.
You seldom see sneakers on the red carpet at the extravagant Met Gala, but leave it to some of the industry’s leading designers to take the fashion risk.

Last year, Off-White founder Virgil Abloh attended the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between sporting his ultra-hyped collaboration with Nike.

The newly-named artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection styled a sleek black double-breasted suit with a canary yellow printed T-shirt underneath and custom Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers featuring vibrant green laces.

Meanwhile, the night’s honoree designer rocked a white leather jacket with a statement-making black skirt and coordinating black lace-up low-top sneakers complete with white accents. The 75-year-old Japanese creative pulled things together with oversized black tinted frames.

Rei Kawakubo
Years prior, at the 2014 Met Ball with the theme Charles James: Beyond Fashion, Victor Cruz made his third appearance at the event wearing a pair of eye-catching Public School x The Generic Man sneakers. The NFL star paired the patent leather kicks featuring chunky white soles with a classic, dapper tux for the evening.

Victor Cruz in 2014.
One year earlier in 2013, Marc Jacobs walked the red carpet with Sofia Coppola at the opening of the Punk: Chaos To Couture exhibition wearing a bold black and white, polka-dot suit and classic Converse Chuck Taylors.

Marc Jacobs with Sofia Coppola in 2013.
