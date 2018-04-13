Matchesfashion.com’s Fall 2018 Presentation Comes to Life With Help From 40 Models

Matchesfashion.com showcased its fall ’18 lineup in a new live concept presentation on Thursday in New York City with 40 models. The event brought Matchesfashion’s emerging designers, collaborations and womenswear and menswear to life, including standout shoe moments from Attico, Rochas, Malone Souliers and Paciotti by Midnight.

“Nobody has ever done this before as a retailer,” CEO Ulric Jerome told FN on the new presentation format. “For us, we are in the moment. We love the intensity. Bringing this live to an audience is exactly what we try to do every day on Matchesfashion.com.”

Natalie Kingham, Lynn Yaeger and Ulrich Jerome at Matchesfashion.com's live presentation in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The models were spread out in five vignettes to reflect what will be the five floors of Matchesfashion’s new retail location launching this summer in London.

Called 5 Carlos Place, the standalone Mayfair townhouse will consist of two floors of retail, two floors of private shopping and one floor used as a creative studio for podcasts, conferences, interviews and live-streaming.

For fall, Matchesfashion will bring in more than 80 new names, including many emerging designers.

“Every season we add designers people don’t know about,” added Jerome on the importance of new talent. “That’s the beauty of it. People want to be inspired.”

New designers and exclusive 5 Carlos Place collaborations highlighted during the presentation were Richard Quinn, Summa, Colville, Germainer Edward Crutchley, Raf Simons and more.

On Wednesday night, the luxury retailer hosted an intimate dinner at New York’s Edition Hotel to celebrate the launch of the Emanuel Ungaro by Malone Souliers collaboration, which launched exclusively online and is available now. Guests included Malone Souliers co-founder and managing director Roy Luwolt, actress Yara Shahidi, Matchesfashion fashion and buying director Natalie Kingham, along with Jerome.

Actress Yara Shadidi and Malone Souliers co-founder Roy Luwolt. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Emanuel Ungaro x Malone Souliers capsule will be featured as part of the Digital Trunk Show Series on Matchesfashion.com, which allows customers to engage with designers via a shoppable film and through a live Q&A on social media.

On what keeps Matchesfashion a leader in retail, Jerome said, “It’s being personal. Our vision is three words: to inspire you.”