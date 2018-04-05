Marc Fisher Celebrates First National Espadrille Day With Statement-Making Spring Styles

Influencers, stylists, entertainers and editors converged on Tuesday to celebrate the first National Espadrille Day — yes, that’s a thing.

Marc Fisher LTD feted the crowd on the luxe rooftop at The Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., where attendees previewed brand new styles featuring oversized studs, frayed woven leather, glitter and pearls, and bold suedes.

Espadrilles account for 40 percent its total business across wholesale and e-commerce, and continues to beat year over year sales, according to the brand.

Espadrille styles retail from $99 to $170 on Marcfisherfootwear.com and at select department stores such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and Lord & Taylor.

Of course, a springtime lifestyle shoe needs some on-the-go companions. Guests left with a special Espadrille Escape kit with the brand’s favorite travel-friendly items from partners such as Stowaway Cosmetics, Forestbound, Turkish T, Lilly Pulitzer, and Brahmin.

As part of Marc Fisher’s celebration, the brand hosted a sweepstakes on Marcfisherfootwear.com that began March 25 and concludes today. The winner will receive a three-night getaway to Hawaii, a travel stipend, and an Espadrille Escape kit.

Marc Fisher LTD 'Espadrille Escape' event. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Rooftop at The Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy

Marc Fisher LTD 'Espadrille Escape' event. CREDIT: Courtesy

