M.Gemi Will Make You Love Mondays With Its Live Shoe Drops on Instagram

For those who hate Mondays, M.Gemi wants to change that.

The luxury shoe brand, which celebrated its 3-year anniversary this month, has built its business model on releasing new styles on Mondays — and now founders Ben Fischman, Cheryl Kaplan and Maria Gangemi are taking their shoe drop live, exclusively on Instagram.

The brand’s campaign consists of weekly live videos that provide a behind-the-scenes look at M.Gemi’s craftsmanship as well as styling advice from live hosts crowdsourced from the photo-sharing platform.

“From the start, we wanted to offer our clients brand new styles every single week, and Monday was the perfect day to do that,” Kaplan told FN. “Our brand is truly buy-now-wear-now, with clients shopping on Mondays for the styles they want to wear that weekend. We give our shoppers something to look forward to at the beginning of the week and are creating continual newness that gives them a reason to visit the site often.”

Since its first live drop, M.Gemi has seen a 51 percent increase in site traffic on Mondays, along with a 109 percent increase in engagement. The brand also gains an 11 percent increase in weekly followers — increasing revenue more than 20 percent, the company reported.

“One of the ways we define success is by looking at our client repeat rates,” Kaplan said. “If a shopper comes back to us for additional purchases, that means we have exceeded her expectations, and that is always the goal.”

After introducing its classic Corsa boot in 2016 that sold out in 8 hours (with a lengthy waitlist that followed), M.Gemi transformed from an online startup to cult-favorite brand that has since produced more than 15 iterations of the original Corsa to keep up with demand. The brand has been able to welcome two brick-and-mortar storefronts — one in New York City’s SoHo shopping district in September 2016 and the other in Boston’s Prudential Center last July.

“Our weekly drops give our design team a lot of creative freedom because, instead of designing a full season’s worth of shoes at once, they are able to build mini collections with each weekly launch, focusing on the specific shapes, materials or colors that most interest them at a given time,” Kaplan explained. “This fluid design process also gives our team the chance to be much more nimble so we can make quick adjustments and additions to the assortment.”

