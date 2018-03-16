Le Monde Beryl Expands Beyond the Venetian Slipper

Le Monde Beryl fall 2018 Courtesy

London-based footwear label Le Monde Beryl built a cult following for its elegant slippers, which offer a modern take on the traditional Venetian slippers and come in an array of bold colors, luxurious leathers, velvets and silks. Now the label is expanding its horizons with new styles added to its range, the introduction of sunglasses to the mix and the opening of a pop-up space in Notting Hill, to allow customers to immerse themselves in the world of the brand.

Among the new shoe styles introduced was an over-the-knee sock boot and a buckled velvet flat, both being extensions of their popular slippers.

Lily Atherton Hanbury and Katya Shirin, the label’s founders, are staying focused on offering a tightly curated edit that’s true to their original style and inspiration:

“Because we always wear them ourselves, we’re constantly imagining new styles and ways to develop the brand,” said Hanbury. “The ankle strap was a natural progression and evolved from our mules and the over-the-knee boot is something we both really wanted for winter. We used the same references as our slippers, so the foot shape is the same. But the style became something completely different that is somewhere between a boot and a legging, inspired by the boots worn by medieval Venetian gondoliers.”

Additional accessories “that echo the style and spirit of the shoes” are also in the works. Following the introduction of sunglasses — a fun, oversized cat-eye shape — slippers for girls and a collection of bags and clutches to match the shoes, are up next.

“We are organically branching out into other areas where there is a focus on design, function and handmade quality. We are constantly searching for, and being inspired by, expert craftspeople and our relationships with the skilled makers we work with in Italy and around the world,” added Hanbury.

The designers are also renewing their focus in retail in a bid to service their customers better: “It is important for us to have our own retail platform, whether physical, online or both, to be able to tell the story of our brand and to present the quality and processes behind the shoes and accessories we make. It also makes it easier for our clients to encounter the full range of colours, materials and styles that we offer,” said Shirin.

Their first pop-up space, in West London’s Notting Hill area, featured flower installations by the designers’ favorite London florist, the Tuk Tuk Flower Studio, and custom-designed furniture incorporating the same lush velvet fabrics used on the slippers. It offered an opportunity to meet the Le Monde Beryl women: “We like to cast our eyes across the whole city but Notting Hill is home to so much of our London community. There are so many creative people who live and work there. It has been really interesting spending time with our most avid clients. They are who we imagined when we designed the shoes – busy, multi-tasking, creative and stylish women,” added Shirin.

A permanent store location is also said to be in the works for the near future.