Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Look Rodeo-Ready in Dsquared2 Runway Show

View Slideshow Bella Hadid on the runway at Dsquared2 fall '18. Rex Shutterstock

No matter that it’s men’s Fashion Week in Milan, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid took over the catwalk at the Dsquared2 fall ’18 show on Sunday.

Walking the runway, the supermodel pals were dressed in completely different looks from designers Dean and Dan Caten, with the exception of their shoes.

Jenner stepped out in an enormous hooded fur coat paired with a plunging colorful bohemian-style floor-length dress featuring multiple layers and prints. Additionally, the 22-year-old reality star wore a bold necklace, drop earrings and for footwear, Western-inspired open-toe cutout booties.

Kendall Jenner wearing sandals for Dsquared2 fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Similarly, Hadid sported black cutout booties featuring lace-up detailing from the collection, along with cropped black pants and a red-and-black plaid Western-inspired jacket over a denim button-up shirt. An embellished black bow tie, drop earrings and a logo’d belt pulled her look together.

Bella Hadid hits the runway. Rex Shutterstock

This marks Bella and Kendall’s first time walking for the fashion house co-founded by the Canadian twin brothers, whose collection took clear themes from Western fashion, mixed with a gender-fluid sensibility a la Mick Jagger.

While Hadid’s sister was missing from the catwalk — on Friday she was spotted out celebrating boyfriend Zayn Malik’s birthday — Gigi previously starred in Dsquared2’s spring ’17 campaign.

To view the whole collection from Dsquared2, check out our gallery.

