Kate Moss Makes a Case for Lots of Leg and Soaring Heels at the Met Gala

Kate Moss has always known how to make an entrance — and the supermodel is making a case for lots of leg and soaring heels at tonight’s Met Gala in New York.

Moss, who is making her first appearance at the event since 2009, is a guest of Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello. She’s wearing a feathered Saint Laurent mini dress and strappy sandals that translated into a showstopping shoe look.

It’s no surprise that Moss is donning Saint Laurent for the big night. Last September, Moss sat front row at the French house’s spring ’18 show in Paris, and a few months later she appeared in the label’s spring campaign.

For the Met Gala in 2009, the model accompanied designer Marc Jacobs, wearing a shimmering gold dress with a matching headpiece and platform stilettos.

Moss has been making major sartorial statements at events for decades.

Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss at the 2009 Met Gala. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

In 1993, for example, the cover girl stepped out with Naomi Campbell for the British Designer of the Year Awards wearing a lavish oversized fur-trim coat with a miniskirt, a white top and black patent multicolored brogue-inspired platforms featuring lace-up detailing.

Years later, attending a film premiere party in 2014, the mom of one sported a pale pink polka-dot satin pajama-inspired two-piece ensemble featuring a statement-making feather-trim collar. Completing the look were a black turtleneck, drop earrings, sultry black sandals and a small black clutch.

