See How These Major Brands Recognized International Women’s Day

A #MeToo Women's March in Los Angeles in November. Rex Shutterstock

As today is International Women’s Day, it’s the most fitting time of the year to scream loud and proud, “I’m every woman, it’s all in me!” And as such, several brands have done just that (in their own words) in order to celebrate the annual March 8 date that honors the many achievements of women including cultural, social and political.

From retailers to designers, see how major firms worldwide paid recognition on social media and more.

British designer Kat Maconie shared a heartfelt message from her London HQ. “Let’s continue to collaborate and push each other up,” she said.

Versace partnered with Gurls Talk, an empowering online platform started by model Adwoa Aboah, as part of a charitable effort. The Italian luxury firm offered 10 percent off at all its North American boutiques as well as online, and will be donating a percentage of all sales to Gurls Talk.

Versace partnered with Gurls Talk for International Women’s Day 2018. Courtesy of Versace

Christian Louboutin released a series of images on Instagram featuring women of various backgrounds. Clad in “red bottoms” the ladies from young to old sported an array of styles including studded boots, patent leather booties and polka-dot platforms. One of caption reads, “It’s the woman who makes the shoe.”

Aquazzura’s post featured a Marilyn Monroe quote and then tasked its followers with the question of which shoes they use to conquer the world. The brand added hashtags with its caption, which included #PressforProgress and #TIMESUP.

Jimmy Choo also chose words from an iconic woman in order to get its message across, taking a quote from Beyoncé. “The most alluring thing a woman can have is confidence,” the post stated.

Manolo Blank wished everyone a happy women’s day with a colorful gif starring a pair of colorblocked heels.

While neither Nike nor Adidas directly hashtagged Women’s Day in any of their posts today, fellow athletic retailer Reebok did. “Nothing gets in the way of a strong woman on a mission,” the brand said on Instagram.

Sophia Webster dedicated its message to “the little ladies of the future.”

Stella McCartney shared a series of posts, letting followers know that the label had been Edge Certified again for 2018 — a global standard which assesses gender equality in the workplace. The designer also teamed up with Net-a-Porter on an exclusive T-shirt in support of Women for Women International, a nonprofit that helps women survivors of war. All proceeds from the shirt will go directly to the charity.