Emerging Designers Should Pay Attention to This New Digital Recruiting Platform

Longtime fashion consultant and recruiter Karen Harvey is introducing a platform that makes it easier for brands to scout the best emerging talent in the industry.

Harvey, CEO and founder of Karen Harvey Consulting Group, has unveiled Indx, a digital marketplace that enables brands to connect with rising talent for full-time positions, freelance projects and collaborations. The new venture was officially launched at a party at The Webster in New York on Thursday night.

“We wanted to have the best talent in the world accessible to our clients,” Harvey said, noting the platform has been in development for four years.

Harvey and her team vet designers in 28 categories, including footwear, womenswear, menswear, jewelry, knitwear, footwear, childrenswear, activewear and accessories, among others.

The scope of talent ranges from recent graduates to more senior creatives with up to 12 years of experience.

The designer attended the event last night. CREDIT: BFA/Rex Features

Brands pay $5,000 to join the marketplace and have access to the database. (There also is a fee structure in place depending on who is placed.)

For example, [Coach executive creative director] Stuart Vevers could check out a footwear designer on the site, scroll through his or her portfolio and make contact. “It allows that dialogue without going into an extensive search,” said Harvey. “We have a lot of wonderful footwear designers.”

Vevers stopped by the party, along with a number of other buzzy designers, including Rosie Assoulin, Tim Coppens and Tome’s Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin.