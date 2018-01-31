Gucci Is the First Fashion Brand to Release a Custom Animoji

Gucci's capsule collection for Chinese New Year, shot by Petra Collins. Courtesy of Instagram

Fashion designers are visual creatures — and when Chanel and Comme des Garçons introduced their very own set of emojis, our iMessage conversations inevitably became a little more glamorous. Now Gucci is pushing those two-dimensional boundaries, becoming the first major fashion brand to create a custom animoji, which you can access via the Gucci app.

Based on creative director Alessandro Michele’s dogs, adorable Boston terriers Bosco and Orso got the digital treatment with inspiration from paintings by London-based collaborator Unskilled Worker. The release comes in support of the designer’s Year of the Dog capsule collection ahead of the Chinese New Year, which Gucci unveiled with a sequence of posts shared on Instagram.

Photographed by Petra Collins, the whimsical portraits reveal motifs of the pooches printed on a leather wallet, bomber jacket and backpack, among other items.

Downloading the Gucci app also takes you behind the scenes of this season’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections along with a photo booth where users can find exclusive filters and a game starring the iconic Dionysus bag. Because previous models of the iPhone (including the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus) don’t have facial recognition features, you will need an iPhone X to access the animoji feature.

