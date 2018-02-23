Gianvito Rossi Proves Again Why He’s One of the Most Powerful Shoe Designers Today

Gianvito Rossi fall '18. Courtesy

No photos allowed. That’s not a message editors generally like to receive upon entering a top shoe designer’s showroom during a social media-fueled fashion month.

But without that iPhone distraction, Gianvito Rossi’s fall ’18 presentation was even more impressive at Milan Fashion Week today.

There was no grand set or gimmicky props or elaborate stories about the designer’s inspiration. Instead, there were just a lot of great shoes that spoke for themselves. It might sound simple, but at the end of the day, it’s the product that matters most if you want to build a successful business — and one that has longevity.

One top retailer called this collection Rossi’s “best yet.” (Luckily, the designer did share a few house photos for this story and talked about one his favorite styles on Instagram, but there’s still a lot more to be revealed.)

A large part of the offering focused on the kinds of shoes Rossi has become known for during the past 12 years — feminine, elegant and expertly crafted. “It’s very intimate with all the laces and lace,” he said.

He also mixed things up with a series of rock ‘n’ roll-inspired pointy-toe pumps and sandals adorned with buckles in a variety of heel heights — all very wearable. “Lower heels look young to me now,” he said. “It’s nice to explore.” Rossi also showed off his take on the Dr. Martens-inspired trend, a shoe he called perfect for navigating the streets of New York. (See below.)

This season, Rossi — who received FN’s designer of the year award last December — also introduced a range of clutches, belts and gloves designed to match his shoes. It’s a natural avenue of expansion for the designer. Scroll through to see more photos from the collection.

