How Pierre Hardy Won the Wild West With His New Cowboy Boot

Pierre-Hardy Rex Shuterstock

Marilyn Monroe wearing a sultry stage costume and leather jacket as a saloon singer in the 1956 film “Bus Stop.” Uma Thurman sporting a Stetson hat in every scene of “Even Cowgirls Get the Blues.”

These are some of the memorable American film references that inspired Pierre Hardy’s standout cowboy boots for fall ‘18. The designer’s glamorous music-hall low boot with a microheel certainly isn’t your typical Western wear.

Available in black, red and camel glazed leather — or black pony — the Cassidy style reflects Hardy’s overall vision for the season.

“It’s about mixing the ultrafeminine look with that cowboy roughness,” he said at his presentation today at Paris Fashion Week — which was held in an opulent private residence in the City of Light.

Other key styles in the collection include the aptly named Wild Wild West over-the-knee stocking boots, which mix luxe materials such as brocade with lurex stripes. It’s another example of the contrasting themes throughout the collection.

Uma Thurman (L) and Rain Phoenix in “Even Cowgirls Get the Blues” in 1993. Rex Shutterstock

Hardy’s Reno bootie, with a Western-inspired pointed toe, took cues from the Nevada city that was once the divorce capital of America as portrayed in the film “Reno.”

The designer also unveiled a new line of sunglasses, which he worked on with a jeweler friend. They will hit retail in June. “Now it’s from head to toe,” he said. ”Or I should say toe to head.”