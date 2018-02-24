How This Bright Young Italian Talent Is Taking Some Big New Steps

View Slideshow Giannico fall '18. Courtesy of brand

With dozens of presentations and shows during Milan Fashion Week, it’s not always easy for emerging talents to attract attention.

But Giannico’s Nicolò Beretta successfully did that this week in his beloved hometown. The 22-year-old designer, who launched his collection as a teenager, debuted a cheerful pop-up store and presentation venue on Via Borgonovo, in the heart of the fashion action.

The buzz was palpable in the space, which features current spring product for purchase until Feb. 26. The new fall collection also is available for pre-order — a clever way to ignite immediate interest.

“I’m so happy because all of the people I was hoping would come got here early, and some even got here before we opened,” the designer said today.

An elegant lace-up bootie. Courtesy Image

The designer has quickly evolved his business, with a focus on developing his signature styles. Getting core product right is essential for every young designer trying to establish a following — and Beretta understands that.

In addition, a new exclusive partnership with Barneys is burgeoning, and Beretta is going on tour with the department store in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York this spring.

This season, his classic embellished mules and pumps were fashioned in a fresh way. “I really love the [Daphne] style — they’re a classic of mine now,” he said. “We translated them in all the rainbow colors. The yellow is a personal favorite. It’s so chic.”

To see more styles from Giannico’s fall ’18 collection, click through the gallery.