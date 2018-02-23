Casadei’s Fantastical Western Boots Come Adorned With a Necklace of Multicolored Stones

View Slideshow Casadei fall '18. Courtesy

As Casadei marks six decades in business this year, the Italian luxury brand is dipping into its archives for some fantastical Western-influenced boots for fall ’18.

Inspired by a look worn by Cindy Crawford in the 1990s, the new styles feature unexpected color and material combinations — spotted pony hair and bright green silk, for example. The best part? All are KiraKira-friendly, with a multicolored stone necklace embellishment enveloping the boots.

“This is a new remake of one of our iconic styles,” creative director Cesare Casadei said at the label’s Milan Fashion Week presentation today.

Casadei fall ’18. Courtesy

Casadei has also experimented with new takes on the classic Blade heel for the past several seasons. For fall ’17, he unveiled the Plexi Blade, which features a transparent structure around the heel. This season, while he was toiling away in the factory, Casadei developed the X Blade, another fresh interpretation of the heel — an oblique, architectural shape.

Casadei fall 2018. Courtesy

And finally, the Kitten blade — a nod to the comeback kitten heel — looks modern and comfortable on new Chelsea boots for fall. “My father always told me, ‘You can do something special, but women need to wear your shoes,’” the designer said of his unwavering focus on comfort.

Now Casadei is offering up plenty of advice to his own daughter, Arianna Casadei, a third-generation family member who works alongside him in the business. In honor of Arianna’s upcoming nuptials in June, the brand unveiled a selection of bridal styles — all of which have embellishments that can be removed so they can be worn again.

Casadei fall ’18. Courtesy

What shoes does Arianna plan to wear for her big day? It’s a secret, of course. But we can bet her father will craft something extra special.

Click through the gallery to see more standout styles from Casadei’s fall 2018 collection.