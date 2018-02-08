Anine Bing Is Releasing a New Boot With Serious ‘Bad-Boy Vibes’

Anine Bing Courtesy image

L.A.-based designer Anine Bing is repping the West Coast for her fall ’18 collection. Taking inspiration from “the bad-boy vibes of the Wild West,” Bing told FN that she used classic Western rodeos and saloons as key sources of the collection’s aesthetic this season.

“We’re using lots of stitching and studs, with rock ’n’ roll imagery for graphics,” she added. As for fall hues, Bing — whose namesake brand encompasses apparel, accessories and lingerie, along with a footwear offering that favors boots — is focusing on rich tones including shamrock green, harvest orange, washed blue, red leopard and plum.

“I’m most excited for the updated version of our classic Charlie boot,” she said. The signature ankle bootie, one of the most popular designs for the brand, features such details as studding and hand stitching.

Fall ’18 boots. Courtesy image

“We’re playing with a studded stamp look and using a lot of chunky gold hardware,” Bing said.