Anine Bing Is Releasing a New Boot With Serious ‘Bad-Boy Vibes’

L.A.-based designer Anine Bing is repping the West Coast for her fall ’18 collection. Taking inspiration from “the bad-boy vibes of the Wild West,” Bing told FN that she used classic Western rodeos and saloons as key sources of the collection’s aesthetic this season.
“We’re using lots of stitching and studs, with rock ’n’ roll imagery for graphics,” she added. As for fall hues, Bing — whose namesake brand encompasses apparel, accessories and lingerie, along with a footwear offering that favors boots — is focusing on rich tones including shamrock green, harvest orange, washed blue, red leopard and plum.
“I’m most excited for the updated version of our classic Charlie boot,” she said. The signature ankle bootie, one of the most popular designs for the brand, features such details as studding and hand stitching.
“We’re playing with a studded stamp look and using a lot of chunky gold hardware,” Bing said.
The designer was inspired by icons such as Kate Moss and Joni Mitchell, as well as modern tastemakers like Zoë Kravitz — as seen in her mood board below.
Bing celebrated her brand’s five-year anniversary in June 2017 and is continuing to expand. For the occasion, she launched a fragrance. Along with the fragrance, the label also expanded its popular lingerie collection with more colors and prints — offering items that work for layering and providing a sense of luxury at a fair price point.
