This Is the Most Buzzed-About Brand During Fashion Month — And It’s Not Gucci

The runway at Chanel fall '18. Rex Shutterstock

Gucci might have its slew of faithful celebrity fans, but the Italian luxury brand has been trumped by another designer favorite during fashion month — and it’s one you wouldn’t expect.

According to newly-released statistics from Instagram, Chanel was the most buzzed-about designer among those who presented at the four major fashion weeks, with Alessandro Michele’s creative house placing second. Analyzing data based on the total number of mentions through tags, captions and comments, the photo-sharing platform also revealed that the iconic French brand topped the list at Paris Fashion Week while Gucci did the same at Milan.

Chanel’s recognition should be no surprise, considering Karl Lagerfeld’s transformation of the Grand Palais into an autumnal wonderland that had almost every front row guest’s phone glued to his fall ’18 runway. Gucci also turned its show into a viral moment, with models carrying replicas of their own heads — and one equipped with a baby dragon — as they graced the catwalk. Another fashion month notable: Richard Quinn, who graciously hosted Queen Elizabeth II at his fall ’18 show, propelling Her Majesty to her newfound status as the most buzzed-about person during London Fashion Week.

Here, a complete list of the buzziest brands on Instagram:

The Most Buzzed-About Shows on Instagram During New York Fashion Week

Tom Ford Calvin Klein Ralph Lauren Michael Kors Marc Jacobs

The Most Buzzed-About Shows on Instagram During London Fashion Week

Burberry Richard Quinn Christopher Kane Teatum Jones Delpozo

The Most Buzzed-About Shows on Instagram During Milan Fashion Week

Gucci Prada Fendi Versace Moschino

The Most Buzzed-About Shows on Instagram During Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Dior Louis Vuitton YSL Balmain

Want more?

Chanel’s Fall 2018 Show Was a Walk in the Park — Literally

Gucci’s Fall 2018 Runway Show Made for One of the Most Viral Moments of Fashion Week