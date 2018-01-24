CFDA, Variety & WWD Team Up for ‘Runway to Red Carpet’ Showcase

Chloe-Gosselin-Sienna-Mule George Chinsee

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Variety and WWD are partnering to support rising American talent.

The group will host an exclusive showcase at the recently opened Fred Segal on Sunset beginning Feb. 20 for the upcoming red carpet season — emphasizing the significance of American designers while also highlighting unique emerging talent in both apparel and accessories.

The program will launch with a star-studded luncheon on that day at the Chateau Marmont. Vera Wang and a host committee of stylists — including Law Roach, Elizabeth Stewart, Cristina Ehrlich and Karla Welch — will be in attendance.

“The red carpet continues to present a powerful way to show one’s designs to a worldwide audience,” said Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA. “The partnership with WWD and Variety on an awards showcase featuring CFDA talent introduces stylists to exciting emerging American designers and builds on our mission to strengthen the impact of American fashion globally.”

Wang, a CFDA board member, will appear as a guest host and speaker at the luncheon. Wang and WWD West Coast bureau chief Marcy Medina will discuss a variety of topics related to all things red carpet.

Christian Siriano fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

“Variety’s unique position in the entertainment industry allows us unprecedented access to the talent, producers, and executives that frequent Hollywood award shows,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer. “We are excited to partner with WWD and the CFDA to shine a light on American designers who will without a doubt influence this year’s red carpet.”

“WWD has given a platform to countless emerging designers and top American talent over the past century. To be able to partner with both the CFDA and Variety allows us to not only spotlight new talent in the epicenter of awards season but also celebrate American fashion amongst the celebrities, stylists and influencers we regularly depict in the pages of WWD,” said James Fallon, WWD editorial director.

The showcase will run through Oscars weekend on March 3 for stylists and the entertainment industry to utilize the by-appointment-only showroom space to dress their clients.

It will feature CFDA designers including Christian Siriano, Cushnie et Ochs, Fleur du Mal, Tome, Juan Carlos Obando, Brock Collection and Chloe Gosselin.