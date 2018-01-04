Bella Hadid’s New Giuseppe Zanotti Ads Make Us Yearn for Summer

Bella Hadid for Giuseppe Zanotti spring '18. Courtesy of brand

Bella is back. After starring in Giuseppe Zanotti’s fall ’17 ad campaign, Bella Hadid is reprising her role for spring/summer ’18. Shot for the first time by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the series was inspired by the idea of an endless summer and the sensibility of the ’90s.

Styled by former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld, with art direction by Giovanni Bianco, the provocative images feature the sultry 21-year-old rocking a simple black bodysuit and four shoe styles from the iconic luxury Italian footwear designer.

In one shot, the Victoria’s Secret angel, with an edgy leather jacket slung over her shoulders, dons the “Eliza,” a light blue slingback covered in iridescent pearls with a clear toe strap.

In another picture, Hadid sports the statement-making lime green neoprene “Agnes” sandal, featuring a cut-out stiletto.

Another shot shows the Nike ambassador — who was the star of FN’s sneakerhead issue last November — showing off the “Aleesha,” an eye-catching slide with golden hardware and a complementary serpent-shaped anklet.

Finally, Hadid reps the “Kendra,” an edgy moto-inspired cut-out bootie with separate strap-on leather sheath.

“This campaign really represents the authentic energy of the brand—modern, sensual, powerful,” Giuseppe Zanotti shared, adding: “And then there’s Bella, back for a second season, who brings with her a rock-and-roll attitude that’s also playful and seductive. The overall effect is compelling, contemporary, arresting.”

