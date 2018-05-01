Alexandre Birman Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With an Exclusive Collection at Bergdorf Goodman

It’s been 10 years since Alexandre Birman and Bergdorf Goodman forged a partnership to bring the Brazilian designer’s exotic footwear to the shopping masses.

Now, in celebration of their decade in business, Birman’s eponymous luxury brand and the high-end retailer are introducing a capsule inspired by the designer’s very own South American home country.

Featuring popular silhouettes — including the brand’s signature Clarita — the limited-edition collection comes in dynamic hues of sapphire, emerald and ruby red. In an artistic nod to native Brazilian flora, select iterations in the launch are accentuated with botanic embellishments that couldn’t be more appropriate for the warmer months ahead.

“Alexandre infuses every shoe with Brazilian energy and craftsmanship — both sexy and sophisticated,” Bergdorf’s fashion director, Linda Fargo, explained in a press release. “It’s been a joy, both as a friend and as a partner, watching him grow and evolve a company, whose roots were in his father’s local Brazil-based shoe business, into a desirable and respected international brand.”

Related News M.Gemi Will Make You Love Mondays With Its Live Shoe Drops on Instagram Celebrities Who Have Worn Sneakers at the Met Gala Through the Years

Alexandre Birman sketch for Bergdorf Goodman. CREDIT: Courtesy

The collection, which ranges in price from $595 to $1,795, is available in stores and online exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman, which will prominently display its styles in one of the windows at its famed Fifth Avenue location. Birman will also make an appearance at a shopping event on May 3 as part of the launch.

“Throughout our 10 years, Linda and the Bergdorf Goodman team have always been a fantastic friend, partner and instrumental part of the brand’s success,” Birman said in a statement. “It is my pleasure to strengthen our relationship and collaborate with them on this milestone anniversary. We look forward to the years to come.”

Want more?

Why Alexandre Birman’s 10th Year Is Shaping Up to Be The Brand’s Best Yet

How Josh Schulman Energized Bergdorf Goodman’s Shoe Biz