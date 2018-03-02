Inspired by Virginia Woolf, Alexa Chung Delivers a Romantic Spring Footwear Collection

Alexachung spring '18 Courtesy image

After delving into the Brit pop era and paying homage to the likes of Jarvis Cocker, Damon Albarn and Justine Frischmann with her Fantastic collection, launched this year, Alexa Chung took a more romantic turn for spring, looking to the Bloomsbury Set for her label’s latest see-now-buy-now drop.

With Virginia Woolf specifically in mind, Chung delivered a collection filled with feminine silhouettes and delicate floral prints that harked back to the English countryside.

The footwear offer in the collection also took its cue from Woolf’s romantic sensibility, staying focused on classic shapes: “The footwear is all quite classic: A clog, an espadrille, a ballet pump. We embellished each style with the same floral motif you’ll see in the linen suits and dresses,” said Chung, ponting to a pair of black leather ballet pumps featuring a crystal-encrusted strap as one of her favorite pieces in the range. “They are the best shoes of all time, really padded and squidgy inside.”

She added that she likes to bring the world that inspired her alive with each collection:

“I enjoy creating characters and then dressing them. Each collection could almost be a novel or a movie in itself. I was gravitating toward ultrafeminine shapes and blouses and this softer touch, having come off the back of the Fantastic collection, which had a more aggressive, ’90s-inspired vibe. There was something really lovely about then setting my eyes on ceramics, Vanessa Bell lampshades and something that’s more in touch with nature.”

She also injected her own love for boyish dressing and a healthy dose of humor into the collection, with linen tailored suits featuring rose embroideries, a white patent leather trench dubbed “the milkman coat” to hark back to the English countryside, and sweaters featuring fictional book covers, with names like Tawdry Details and Exit Strat.

Chung’s label is in its fourth season, and she said she’s sticking with see-now-buy-now. “This company was set up with the best intention, with a very youthful team and that was on purpose so we could be responsive and agile. Currently our system is working. It has its challenges, it can be confusing, and people are so anchored to the old system, but it’s new language and it felt like the right thing to do, so we will keep going.”

