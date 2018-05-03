40 Under 40: Young Design Stars Who Are Making Bold Moves

Earlier this week, we highlighted young executives and retailers in our first-ever 40 under 40 issue. Today, we are saluting smart, talented and innovative designers (and their business partners) under 40 who are making huge contributions in footwear. Take a look at the list below:
Virgil Abloh, 37
Founder and creative director, Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh and artistic director, Louis Vuitton Men’s
Paul Andrew, 39
CEO of Paul Andrew, women’s creative director, Salvatore Ferragamo
Rihanna, 30
Creative director for Fenty x Puma and Puma brand ambassador
Nicholas Kirkwood, 37
Founder and creative director, Nicholas Kirkwood
Sophia Webster, 33; Bobby Stockley, 38
Founder and creative director; CEO, Sophia Webster
Alexa Chung, 34
Founder and creative director, Alexa Chung
Anthony
Vaccarello, 35
Creative director, Yves Saint Laurent
Fernando Garcia, 31
Laura Kim 36 Co-creative directors, Monse, and co-creative directors, Oscar de la Renta
Joseph Altuzarra, 34
Creative director, Altuzzara
Alexander Wang, 34
Creative director, Alexander Wang
Mary-Kate and
Ashley Olsen, 31
Co-founders and designers, The Row and Elizabeth & James
Mary Alice
Malone, 35
Roy Luwolt, 35
Founder and creative director, founder and managing director, respectively, Malone Souliers
Edgardo Osorio, 32
Creative director and founder, Aquazzura
Rebecca Minkoff, 37
Creative director and co-founder, Rebecca Minkoff
Adam and Ryan Goldston, 31
Co-founders, APL
Charlotte
Olympia
Dellal, 36
Founder and creative director, Charlotte Olympia
Franklin
“Frank Cooker”
Cooke, 32
NRG Footwear designer, Jordan Brand
Aleali May, 25
Stylist, influencer and fashion consultant; first woman to design Air Jordan sneaker in both men’s and women’s sizing
Chloe Gosselin, 33
Creative director, Chloe Gosselin
Prabal Gurung, 39
Founder and creative director, Prabal Gurung
Louis Leeman, 33
Erica Pelosini, 32
Co-founders and creative directors, Louis Leeman
Aurora James, 33
Founder and creative director, Brother Vellies
Sarah Flint, 29,
Veronica Collins, 36
Founder, designer and CEO, president and COO, respectively, Sarah Flint
Johannes Quodt, 32 Chris Wichert, 31
Co-founders and co-CEOs, Koio
Katrin Alda, 34
Founder and creative director, Kalda
Sultan
Al Darmaki, 35
Creative director, Darmaki
Alexia Aubert, 35
Founder and creative director, Solovière
Antonello Benati, 33
Founder, Manebi
Nicolo Beretta, 22
Designer, Giannico
Arianna Casadei, 29
Global marketing and communications director, Casadei
Demna Gvsalia, 38
Creative director, Vetements and Balenciaga
Matthew
Chevallard, 32
Founder and creative director, Del Toro Shoes
Archie Hewlett, 23
CEO and founder, Duke & Dexter
Albin Johansson, 30 Max Svärdh, 31
CEO and creative director, respectively, Axel Arigato
Alessandra Lanvin, 38
Founder and creative director, Aperlai
Jennifer Chamandi, 31
Founder and creative director, Jennifer Chamandi
Natacha
Ramsay-Levi, 38
Creative director, Chloé
Ashleigh Dempster, 38 Founder, Akid
François du Chastel, 36
Founder and creative director, Chatelles
Martina Grasselli, 37
Founder and creative director, Coliac