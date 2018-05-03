40 Under 40: Young Design Stars Who Are Making Bold Moves

Earlier this week, we highlighted young executives and retailers in our first-ever 40 under 40 issue. Today, we are saluting smart, talented and innovative designers (and their business partners) under 40 who are making huge contributions in footwear. Take a look at the list below:

Virgil Abloh, 37

Founder and creative director, Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh and artistic director, Louis Vuitton Men’s

Paul Andrew, 39

CEO of Paul Andrew, women’s creative director, Salvatore Ferragamo

Rihanna, 30

Creative director for Fenty x Puma and Puma brand ambassador

Nicholas Kirkwood, 37

Founder and creative director, Nicholas Kirkwood

Sophia Webster, 33; Bobby Stockley, 38

Founder and creative director; CEO, Sophia Webster

Sophia Webster and Bobby Stockley. CREDIT: Paul Stuart.

Alexa Chung, 34

Founder and creative director, Alexa Chung

Anthony Vaccarello, 35

Creative director, Yves Saint Laurent

Fernando Garcia, 31

Laura Kim 36 Co-creative directors, Monse, and co-creative directors, Oscar de la Renta

Joseph Altuzarra, 34

Creative director, Altuzzara

Alexander Wang, 34

Creative director, Alexander Wang

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 31

Co-founders and designers, The Row and Elizabeth & James

Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt of Malone Souliers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Mary Alice Malone, 35 Roy Luwolt, 35

Founder and creative director, founder and managing director, respectively, Malone Souliers

Edgardo Osorio, 32

Creative director and founder, Aquazzura

Rebecca Minkoff, 37

Creative director and co-founder, Rebecca Minkoff

Adam and Ryan Goldston, 31

Co-founders, APL

APL co-founders Adam Goldston (L) and Ryan Goldston. CREDIT: APL

Charlotte Olympia Dellal, 36

Founder and creative director, Charlotte Olympia

Franklin “Frank Cooker” Cooke, 32

NRG Footwear designer, Jordan Brand

Aleali May, 25

Stylist, influencer and fashion consultant; first woman to design Air Jordan sneaker in both men’s and women’s sizing

Chloe Gosselin, 33

Creative director, Chloe Gosselin

Prabal Gurung, 39

Founder and creative director, Prabal Gurung

Louis Leeman, 33 Erica Pelosini, 32

Co-founders and creative directors, Louis Leeman

Aurora James, 33

Founder and creative director, Brother Vellies

Aurora James at a CFDA meeting in New York on April 20. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sarah Flint, 29, Veronica Collins, 36

Founder, designer and CEO, president and COO, respectively, Sarah Flint

Johannes Quodt, 32 Chris Wichert, 31

Co-founders and co-CEOs, Koio

Katrin Alda, 34

Founder and creative director, Kalda

Sultan Al Darmaki, 35

Creative director, Darmaki

Alexia Aubert, 35

Founder and creative director, Solovière

Antonello Benati, 33

Founder, Manebi

Nicolo Beretta, 22

Designer, Giannico

Arianna Casadei, 29

Global marketing and communications director, Casadei

Demna Gvsalia, 38

Creative director, Vetements and Balenciaga

Matthew Chevallard, 32

Founder and creative director, Del Toro Shoes

Archie Hewlett, 23

CEO and founder, Duke & Dexter

Albin Johansson, 30 Max Svärdh, 31

CEO and creative director, respectively, Axel Arigato

Alessandra Lanvin, 38

Founder and creative director, Aperlai

Jennifer Chamandi, 31

Founder and creative director, Jennifer Chamandi

Natacha Ramsay-Levi, 38

Creative director, Chloé

Ashleigh Dempster, 38 Founder, Akid

Akid's Ashleigh Dempster. CREDIT: Shane McCauley.

François du Chastel, 36

Founder and creative director, Chatelles

Martina Grasselli, 37

Founder and creative director, Coliac