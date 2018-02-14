Metallica Gets a New Logo With Its Third Vans Collection

Vans x Metallica collection. Courtesy

Vans, the brand that’s supplied classic slip-ons and its famous Sk8-Hi sneakers to skaters and fashion folks for what seems like forever (well, 1966, to be exact), has teamed up with Metallica, one of the most influential heavy metal bands in history, for the third time.

But unlike their previous and highly successful “Kill ‘Em All” collaboration, which featured graphics loudly printed all over, this one boasts a pared-back look, featuring only a revamped Metallica logo splashed across the vamp of a pair of black canvas slip-ons or on the sides of black leather Sk8-Hi Reissues. And on both, the logo is carved into the sidewalls for a neat (albeit subtle) effect.

There are clothes, too. A short-sleeve T-shirt and a trucker hat are branded with a new joint design that marries logo elements from both the brand and the band.

The Vans x Metallica collection will be available for purchase at all Vans retail stores, at Vans.com and Metallica.com starting Feb. 16. Scroll through for a closer look at the capsule collection, and here’s hoping for a fourth.

Vans x Metallica Sk8-Hi sneakers. Courtesy

Vans x Metallica slip-ons. Courtesy

Vans x Metallica Sk8-Hi detail. Courtesy

Vans x Metallica. Courtesy

Vans x Metallica collection. Courtesy

