Exclusive: Toms and Disney’s Girl-Power Shoe Collection Is Made for Breaking Glass Ceilings

Courtesy of Toms Shoes

What happens when princesses meet purpose-driven companies?

A cool new shoe collaboration between animated powerhouse Disney and one-for-one pioneer shoe brand Toms.

The two will launch a 30-piece collection for women and kids that uses rarely seen original artwork plucked from the archives of Walt Disney.

The collection, which will also include sun and optical eyewear, will range in prices: $65 to $75 for women’s shoes and $49 to $59 for kids’ sizes. The eyewear, meanwhile, runs from $170 to $190 for women and $90 for children.

The goal of the collaboration, according to a statement from Toms, is to “empower women and girls in the pursuit of their dreams. [It’s] for those who break glass ceilings, not glass slippers.”

The line will debut with Cinderella and friends Gus and Jaq on June 21, followed by Sleeping Beauty on July 19. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will land Aug. 23.

Though the two companies are now officially working together, fans of both have been a step ahead. For several years, Disney devotees have been customizing the blank canvases of Toms (many, in fact, can still be found on Etsy.com).

For its part, Disney has a long history of collaborating with footwear brands at a variety of prices.

It launched three special collections — “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Jungle Book” and “101 Dalmatians” — with Vans for the holidays. And it went super high-end, to the tune of $1,590, for spring 2017 with Gucci. For that line, the luxury label embraced quirky Disney motifs on their men’s ready-to-wear and shoes, including an update on the Italian brand’s iconic horsebit loafer.

Disney also recently took to the sneaker world. To kick off 2018, it celebrated the 90th anniversary of Minnie Mouse by teaming up with New Balance for a special collection.