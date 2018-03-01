Target and Hunter Design Spring Collection for Every Member of the Family — With Most Items Under $30

Target announces its spring collaboration with Hunter. Courtesy

You no longer have to drop $150 to pick up a pair of Hunter boots.

The British boot maker, known for its signature Wellington style, has teamed up with Target to release a limited-edition spring collection designed for every member of the family. Dubbed Hunter for Target, the launch boasts more than 300 items, spanning apparel and accessories for women, men, girls, boys and toddlers as well as home and outdoor goods — think weather-resistant jackets, Chelsea rain boots, waterproof totes and even hammocks that are perfect for the coming seasonal showers.

“From the very beginning, we worked with Hunter to develop a well-designed, affordable collection that’s all about fun, optimism and accessible adventure for the entire family,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. “The colorful, all-weather pieces found in this line are made for enjoying the outdoors – rain or shine – on any budget.”

With prices starting at $5 to $80, and most items under $30, the collection gives families the opportunity to snag pieces under the heritage brand’s name without paying the designer price. It also marks the first partnership in which Target’s REDcard holders will receive early online access to order exclusive colors in select iterations, beginning April 7 — a full week before the collection becomes available in stores and on Target.com.

Come late March, Target and Hunter will celebrate the collaboration by hosting a festival in Los Angeles, where the public can enjoy family-friendly activities and music performances while shopping the new collection.

Want more?

Target Has Found the Secret to Getting the Most Out of Its Stores

The 5 Best Sneaker Styles to Get You in the Mood for Spring